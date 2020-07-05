JoAnn Mentzer
Ponca, Neb.
JoAnn Mentzer, 72, of Ponca, passed away June 27, 2020 at her residence after a courageous battle with cancer.
Memorial service will be 4 p.m. Wednesday at Mohr Funeral Home in Ponca. Burial will be in Ponca City Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
JoAnn was born to Joseph and Helen (Oakie) Hirocke on Nov. 13, 1947, in Sioux City. She graduated from Elk Point High School in 1966, and then went to Stewart's Beauty School in Sioux City. On Oct. 16, 1971, she married Ira D. Mentzer Jr. in Elk Point, S.D.
Bingo was JoAnn's favorite hobby, and watching football, word finds, and scratch tickets were things she enjoyed doing. Her grandkids were very important to her, and they loved to bring her llama things. JoAnn loved spending time with her beloved husband.
JoAnn is survived by her husband, Ira of Ponca; her children, Dave (Rachel) Mentzer of Sioux City, Pam Mari (Tony Doenhoefer) of Winnebago, Neb., and Heather Mentzer (Riley Carney) of Dakota City; her grandchildren, Olivia and Laila Mentzer, Amira and Telisha Mari, and Keiana and Berik Carney; great-grandchildren, Drayden and Cooper Coan; her siblings, Nadine Burow of Vermillion, S.D., Rose Hirocke of Elk Point, S.D., Ella Hirocke of Gayville, S.D., and Michael Hirocke of Hyannis, Mass.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Helen Hirocke; five brothers, Raymond, Leslie, Clifford, Joseph Hirocke Jr., and Gordon Horn Eagle; two sisters, Debi Buschelman and Delores "Tiny" Drapeau; and a nephew, Mark.
