JoAnn Mentzer

Ponca, Neb.

JoAnn Mentzer, 72, of Ponca, passed away June 27, 2020 at her residence after a courageous battle with cancer.

Memorial service will be 4 p.m. Wednesday at Mohr Funeral Home in Ponca. Burial will be in Ponca City Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

JoAnn was born to Joseph and Helen (Oakie) Hirocke on Nov. 13, 1947, in Sioux City. She graduated from Elk Point High School in 1966, and then went to Stewart's Beauty School in Sioux City. On Oct. 16, 1971, she married Ira D. Mentzer Jr. in Elk Point, S.D.

Bingo was JoAnn's favorite hobby, and watching football, word finds, and scratch tickets were things she enjoyed doing. Her grandkids were very important to her, and they loved to bring her llama things. JoAnn loved spending time with her beloved husband.