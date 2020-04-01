JoAnn Petersen

Sioux City

JoAnn Petersen, 89, of Sioux City, entered into the house of her dear Lord on Monday, March 30, 2020, at a local nursing home.

Services will be held at a later date. Private graveside service will be in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

JoAnn was born on June 18, 1930, in Platte, S.D., the daughter of Andrew and Maye Doering. She graduated from Platte High School in 1948 and from St. Joseph School of Nursing as an x-ray technician in 1950.

She married Robert Petersen, then in the U.S. Air Force, on Sept. 15, 1951. To this union a daughter and two sons were born.

She worked as an x-ray technician early, then raised her family through school as a homemaker. She then was employed for 20 years as an assistant to the Woodbury County Court administrator.

JoAnn was a Eucharistic minister, and spent many years training young men and women as altar servers. She was also very active working many church dinners and events. She was an avid follower of all Heelan Crusader sports and could often be found to be there before the team.