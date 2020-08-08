× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JoAnn Peterson

Sioux City

JoAnn Peterson, 67, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at her home following a long illness.

Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, 3220 Stone Park Blvd. Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

JoAnn, a longtime human resources director at Briar Cliff University, was born on Dec. 27, 1952, in Washington, D.C., to Nellie Frances and David Barlow. She graduated from Northwestern High School in Hyattsville, Md., and earned her bachelor of arts degree in human resources from Briar Cliff.

For 20 years, she was business manager for the Daily InterLake newspaper in Kalispell, Mont. Later, she joined Briar Cliff where she worked for 14 years before retiring.

JoAnn married Ron Peterson on Dec. 27, 2002, their shared birth date.

A loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, JoAnn enjoyed weekly date nights, traveling and playing games with her friends. She loved the holiday season and spent days making sure her home was ready and fully decorated for entertaining family and friends.