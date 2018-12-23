Acworth, Ga., formerly Akron, Iowa
JoAnna Ruth (Klemme) Loll, 76, of Acworth, formerly of Akron, passed away Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at her home.
A celebration of life service and burial will be held at a later date.
JoAnna Ruth Loll was born on June 7, 1942. She was lovingly brought into the family of Marvin and Mildred Klemme when she was a young girl. Joanna was raised in Akron and graduated from Akron High School.
JoAnna was very talented and enjoyed many crafts including macrame and sewing. She loved to cook and bake, making meals and goodies for her church Men's and Women's Bible Study groups as well as many church activities. She especially enjoyed spending time with her church family, her children and grandchildren.
JoAnna is survived by her children, Kristy (Larry) Bowman and Scott (Misty) Moffatt of Sioux City, and Brett (Rebeka) Moffatt of Ireton, Iowa; her stepchildren, Michael (Karen) Loll of Lincoln, Neb., Matt (Starr) Loll of Ozark, Mo., and Mindy Loll of Dallas, Texas; numerous grandchildren, stepgrandchildren, and two great-grandchildren; her sister, Merrie (Rich) Rutherford of Papillion, Neb.; sister-in-law, Donna Klemme of Akron; brother-in-law, Ed Loll of Pipestone, Minn.;, and many nieces, nephews, and others who loved her, including her church family at Branches of Christ Church in Acworth.
JoAnna was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Loll; her parents, Marvin and Mildred Klemme; sister, Marlene Klemme; and brother, Merlin "Butch" Klemme.