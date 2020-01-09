Joanne Catherine Pohlen
Joanne Catherine Pohlen

Hospers, Iowa

72, died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. Service: Jan. 11, 10:30 a.m., St. Anthony Catholic Church, Hospers. Burial: St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery. Visitation: Jan. 10, 4-7 p.m., at the church. Fisch Funeral Home & Monument, Remsen, Iowa.

Service information

Jan 10
Visitation
Friday, January 10, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
500 Elm Street
Hospers, IA 51238
