Lyons, Neb.

Joanne Eva Sykora passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at her home in Lyons, Neb., at the age of 74 years.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Pelan Funeral Services of Lyons. Burial will be at a later date.

Joanne Eva Sykora was born July 25, 1945, to August and Bernice (Passick) Waderich, in Castana, Iowa.

Joanne had several careers throughout her life, which included retiring from Wells Dairy. Her true passion was floral designing. After moving to Lyons, she enjoyed crocheting, the Hallmark Channel and socializing with her friends at Oakland Heights Nursing Home in Oakland, Neb., and Evista Village and Happy Days Senior Center, both in Lyons.

She is survived by her mother, Bernice Waderich; daughters, Kimberly (Steve) Bone, and Jackie (Lance) Anderson; sons, Scott (Shannon) Burgett, and Lanny (Cathy) Burgett; grandchildren, K.C. and Jessie Bone, Cody and Carrissa Bone, Brittani and Kyle Phillips, Dustin Burgett, Ivy Anderson, Juliana Anderson, Courtney and Akin Yonamine, and Kristen Burgett; and great-grandchildren, Brielle and Colt Bone, Emerie Phillips, Camden, Nora, Lena, Myla and Evan Yonamine.