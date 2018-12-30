Martinsburg, Neb.
Marie "JoAnne" Franke, 64, of Martinsburg, passed away Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, at her residence.
Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Mohr Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Burial will be in Graceland Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, with the family present at 6 p.m., at the funeral home.
JoAnne was born on May 13, 1954, in Sioux City, the daughter of Carl and Marie (Ferdig) Berndt. She attended Sergeant Bluff-Luton Community School.
JoAnne married David Franke on Aug. 20, 1972 in Elk Point, S.D. They were blessed with two children. She worked at Merchant Painting & Sandblasting in South Sioux City for 25 years.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, fishing, crocheting, reading books, and wintering in Arizona.
Survivors include her husband, David Franke; children, Joseph Franke and Tuesday (Robert) Giorgenti; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters; two brothers; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Robert Berndt.