Joanne H. Taylor

LaFayette, Wis., formerly Sioux City

Joanne H. Taylor, 88, of Chippewa Falls, town of LaFayette, formerly of Sioux City, died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the Cornell Area Care Center in Cornell, Wis.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. To protect the health and safety of all, services are currently being limited as required by state and local authorities and the CDC. Arrangements are under the direction of Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.

Joanne was born on July 7, 1931, in Sioux City, the daughter of Arthur and Viola (Sasse) Hardy. Joanne graduated with a BS degree in nutrition from Iowa State University in 1953 and earned an M.A. from Columbia University in dietetics.

Joanne worked as an assistant food editor of the New York Herald Tribune prior to starting her own bakery, The Cheesecake Pantry in northern New Jersey. She met George, her husband of 51 years, when he walked into her store as a customer. She joked that she agreed to one date because he had a nice car. After marrying, they operated the bakery together for more than 20 years.