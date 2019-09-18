Sioux City
Joanne M. Zinn, 83, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.
Visitation with the family will be 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, with a prayer service at 6 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Private family burial will be Friday in Graceland Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Joanne, the daughter of Louis and Antoinette (Jonas) Rys, was born on Sept. 21, 1935, in Sioux City. She attended Catholic grade school and Heelan High School.
Joanne married Ronald "Roger" Zinn on Aug. 9, 1952, in Elk Point, S.D. She was predominately a homemaker, staying home to raise her children when they were young. She later worked part-time retail jobs and also ran her own cleaning services.
Family was the most important thing to Joanne. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a longtime member of St. Boniface Catholic Church. Joanne enjoyed gambling, shopping, and hunting for treasures at garage sales.
Joanne is survived by her husband, Ronald "Roger" Zinn of South Sioux City; daughters, Sheryll (Stuart) Moore, and Sandy (Bill) Burke, both of Sioux City; sister, Marilynn Hochwender of Omaha; five grandchildren, Angie (Reggie) Torno, Tessa Zinn, Billy (Nikki) Zinn, Jacob (Kaylyn) Moore, and Drew (Danielle) Moore; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sons, James and Ronald M.; sisters, Dolores and Eileen; and brother, James.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Boniface Catholic Church or Boys Town of Omaha.
