JoAnne Stanwick
Sioux City
JoAnne Stanwick, 83, of Sioux City, died Friday, May 29, 2020, at a local nursing home.
Private graveside services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Services of Sergeant Bluff.
JoAnne was born on Sept. 3, 1936, near Sloan, Iowa, the daughter of Harry and Velma (Worrell) Christianson. She grew up in the Sloan and Salix area attending school there.
JoAnne married Joseph S. Stanwick on April 24, 1954. They made their home in Sioux City. Over the years, JoAnne worked at Regency Square (formerly Green Acres). Joseph died on June 30, 2016. JoAnne enjoyed shopping up until she couldn't.
Survivors include a daughter, Cheryl (John) Michalsky of Sergeant Bluff; a son, Douglas (Judy) Stanwick of Dakota Dunes; three grandchildren, Jennifer (Josh) Klimek, Briget (Jarrod) Solomon and Bret (Alicia) Michalsky; four great-grandchildren, Joseph Solomon, Alexis Klimek, Ella Michalsky and Bria Michalsky; a sister, Sharon (Ray) Gosch; and a special pet, Snickers.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph; a sister, Shirley Golden; and one granddaughter, Jessica Stanwick.
Memorials may be directed to Mater Dei Immaculate Conception Catholic Church or Noah's Hope.
