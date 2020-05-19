× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Joaquina Cornejo de Castillo

South Sioux City

Joaquina Cornejo de Castillo, 92, of South Sioux City, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.

Private services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City.

Joaquina, the daughter of Telesforo and Maria Guadalupe (Diaz) Cornejo, was born on Aug. 22, 1927, in Jalisco, Mexico. She lived in Mexico from birth until about 1978.

Joaquina was in a union with Vicente Dominguez and they had six kids. They separated in 1959. In 1979, she married Miguel Castillo in Los Angeles, Calif. Joaquina made her home between Mexico and California, then moved to South Sioux City in 2007.

Joaquina was a housekeeper and took care of the elderly in their homes.

She was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church in South Sioux City.

She is survived by her daughter, Joaquina (Victor) Rojas of South Sioux City; son, Andres Dominguez of South Sioux City; son, Armando Dominguez of Mexico; 23 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.