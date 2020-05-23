Jodi L. Sulzbach
View Comments

Jodi L. Sulzbach

{{featured_button_text}}
Jodi L. Sulzbach

Jodi L. Sulzbach

Sioux City

Jodi Lee Sulzbach, 43, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020.

Visitation will be 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, with social distancing, at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Online condolences may be left at www.waterburyfuneralserviceinc.com.

Jodi was born on Nov. 4, 1976, in Sioux City, the daughter of Robin Barnes. She delivered papers for the Sioux City Journal and enjoyed going to the Hard Rock Casino.

Jodi loved nature and the outdoors, camping, bonfires, and fishing. Most of all, Jodi loved spending time with her family, especially her daughter.

Survivors include her daughter, Kristianna Barnes; siblings, Jaime (Wagner) Leon, April (Jesse) Roth, Heather (Kenny) Kempers, Jean (Jason) Kelly, Jennifer (Jeremiah) Van Vorst, and William Scott; and dad, Ervin Scott.

Jodi was preceded in death by her mother, Robin Scott.

To plant a tree in memory of Jodi Sulzbach as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News