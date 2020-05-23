× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jodi L. Sulzbach

Sioux City

Jodi Lee Sulzbach, 43, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020.

Visitation will be 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, with social distancing, at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Online condolences may be left at www.waterburyfuneralserviceinc.com.

Jodi was born on Nov. 4, 1976, in Sioux City, the daughter of Robin Barnes. She delivered papers for the Sioux City Journal and enjoyed going to the Hard Rock Casino.

Jodi loved nature and the outdoors, camping, bonfires, and fishing. Most of all, Jodi loved spending time with her family, especially her daughter.

Survivors include her daughter, Kristianna Barnes; siblings, Jaime (Wagner) Leon, April (Jesse) Roth, Heather (Kenny) Kempers, Jean (Jason) Kelly, Jennifer (Jeremiah) Van Vorst, and William Scott; and dad, Ervin Scott.

Jodi was preceded in death by her mother, Robin Scott.

To plant a tree in memory of Jodi Sulzbach as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.