Dakota City
Jodi Lee DeRoos Horalek, 50, of Dakota City, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, March 12, 2019, surrounded by family at a Sioux City hospital after a short battle with cancer.
A celebration of life service will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday at First Lutheran Church in South Sioux City. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, with family present 6 to 8 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Mohr Funeral Home of South Sioux City.
Jodi was born in Vermillion, S.D., on April 20, 1968, to Thomas and Karen DeRoos. She grew up in Dakota City, and graduated from South Sioux City High School in 1986. She went on to earn her bachelor's degree with an ESL endorsement through the University of Nebraska-Kearney. She later graduated from UNO with a master's degree.
Jodi married Derek Horalek in 1994. Together, in 2006, they were blessed with their son, Jess Thomas, where they made their home in Lincoln, Neb. Jodi had many purposes in life, but her number one purpose was not only to be a mother, but to be Jess Thomas' mother.
Jodi worked as an ESL teacher and librarian throughout the Kearney, Crete, and Lincoln school districts. In 2014, she and Derek parted ways but remained the best of friends. She and Jess Thomas moved back home to Dakota City to be close to her parents, where she continued her teaching career in ESL and library throughout the South Sioux City Community School District for the remainder of her blessed life. Jodi had a passion for teaching and touched the lives of many colleagues and students.
Jodi had a deep love for all of God's creatures, especially her fur babies, Prince and Max. She was able to see the beauty in all things, big or small. She loved watching her son play sports and was his number one fan. She loved her family and friends beyond measure and was always putting them before herself. The world is a better place for having had her in it.
She is survived by her parents, Thomas and Karen DeRoos of Dakota City; her son, Jess Thomas Horalek of Dakota City; her sister, Tammy (Thomas) Hendrickson of Dakota City; her brother, Thomas (Jennifer) DeRoos of Omaha; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Jodi was preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents.