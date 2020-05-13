Jodi M. Larsen
Pahrump, Nev., formerly Sioux City
Jodi Mae Larsen, 49, of Pahrump, formerly of Sioux City, took her last breaths on Friday, May 1, 2020, at her home.
Memorial services were held on May 8 at her home. An additional service will be held in Sioux City at a later time. A GoFundMe has been put together to help her family make arrangements. https:/www.gofundme.com/f/1zya56ey9c?utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&rcid=ead6f6001414407982a6f1b96a991c1a
Jodi was born on May 4, 1970, in Sioux City. She was an artist and loved creating and repurposing. Her favorite pastime was to surround herself with things and people that made her happy. She also gave back to her community; she was involved with a recovery program and helped people to better themselves.
She is survived by her husband, Bud Larsen of Pahrump; her daughter and son-in-law, Joanna and Bobby Ebersbach of Las Vegas, Nev.; stepson, Ryan Larsen and his fiancée, Lori Swift of Blair, Neb.; two stepdaughters and a son-in-law, Heather and Andy Autenreith of Bellevue, Neb., and Danielle Larsen of Omaha; her mother, Kenna Mae Owens of Sioux City; three sisters, Terry Stangl of Omaha, Laura Duerksen and her husband, Bruce of Sioux City, and Karen Wright and her husband, Dennis of Sioux City; a brother, Russ Owens of Omaha; along with more than 10 nieces and nephews; and three grandsons.
She was preceded in death by her father, Wayne Leo Owens.
