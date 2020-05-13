× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jodi M. Larsen

Pahrump, Nev., formerly Sioux City

Jodi Mae Larsen, 49, of Pahrump, formerly of Sioux City, took her last breaths on Friday, May 1, 2020, at her home.

Memorial services were held on May 8 at her home. An additional service will be held in Sioux City at a later time. A GoFundMe has been put together to help her family make arrangements. https:/www.gofundme.com/f/1zya56ey9c?utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&rcid=ead6f6001414407982a6f1b96a991c1a

Jodi was born on May 4, 1970, in Sioux City. She was an artist and loved creating and repurposing. Her favorite pastime was to surround herself with things and people that made her happy. She also gave back to her community; she was involved with a recovery program and helped people to better themselves.