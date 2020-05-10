× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jodi Mae Larsen

Pahrump, Nev., formerly Sioux City

Jodi Mae Larsen, 49, was born May 4, 1970 in Sioux City, and took her last breaths on May 1, 2020, at her home in Pahrump.

Her memorial service was held 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 8, at her home address in Pahrump.

She was an artist, she loved creating and repurposing, and her favorite pastime was to surround herself with things and people that made her happy. She also gave back to her community. She was involved with a recovery program and helped people to better themselves.

She is survived by her husband, Bud; her daughter, Joanna; her stepson, Ryan; and two stepdaughters, Heather and Danielle. She is also survived by her mother, Kenna Mae; three sisters; and a brother; along with over 10 nieces and nephews; and three grandsons.

She was preceded in death by her father, Wayne.

