Jody Anne Welch, 65, of Sioux City, passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, with the Very Rev. David Esquiliano officiating. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until service time Monday at the funeral home. Casual attire has been requested by the family for Jody's service. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Jody was born on June 5, 1954, to Robert and Darlene (Trudeau) Carlson. She grew up in Sioux City and graduated from Riverside High School in 1972. She then attended and graduated from Stewart's Beauty School in Sioux City. Jody was a hairstylist for more than 40 years.
Jody married William "Bill" A. Welch on Sept. 1, 1978. They made their home in Sioux City. To this union three children were born.
Jody was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church. She loved spending time with her grandkids, going to the movies and Orpheum Broadway plays with her husband, enjoyed yard work, and was an avid Hawkeye fan.
Those left to honor her memory are her husband, Bill of Sioux City; son, Billy (Leah) Welch of Sioux City; daughters, Becka (Mike) McGinn of Johnston, Iowa, and Brooke Pischke of Eden Prairie, Minn.; siblings, Deb (Sonny) Clay of Sioux City, Bob (Linda) Carlson of Lawrence, Kan., Randy (Denise) Carlson of Elkhorn, Neb., Dianne (Tom) Bell of Sioux City, Jeff Carlson of Omaha, and Missy (Brian) Spilger of Ankeny, Iowa; grandchildren, Ava, Nile, Addis, Elsa, and Truman; and many nieces and nephews.
Jody was preceded in death by her parents.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at St. Luke’s Regional Hospital for their compassionate care of Jody.
Memorials can be directed to the family.
