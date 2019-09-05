Sioux City
Jody L. Dean, 65, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at her home.
A celebration of her life service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Visitation with the family will be 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Jody was born on Aug. 8, 1954, in Sioux Falls, S.D., to Marvin and Darlene (Hawks) Nelson. She grew up in Baltic, S.D.
She met the love of her life, Gene Dean, in July 1969 and they were united in marriage on Aug. 21, 1971 in Canton, S.D. The family moved to the Siouxland area in 1987, where she worked at as a cook/caterer for various businesses in the area.
Family was the most important aspect in Jody's life. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-granddaughter.
Survivors include her husband, Gene Dean; children, Amy McNamara of Jamestown, N.D., James Dean of Sioux City, and Joe (Lisa) Dean of Little Falls, Minn.; brother, Ron Nelson of Sioux Falls; grandchildren, Kain, Nolan, McKenzie, Patrick, Kiley, Lily, and Dylan; great-granddaughter, Ophelia; and her furbabies, Bandit, Archie, and Sassy.
Jody was preceded in death by her parents.
To send flowers to the family of Jody Dean, please visit Tribute Store.