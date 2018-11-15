Sioux City
Jody Lynn Pribil, 46, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, at her home.
Services will be 2 p.m. Monday at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service time Monday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Jody was born on Oct. 23, 1972, in Sioux City, to David Plummer and Peggy (Christensen) Varner. She graduated from East High School in 1991 and received a nursing degree from Western Iowa Tech Community College. She loved being a nurse. Jody worked at Mercy Medical Center for 10 years and especially enjoyed being a float nurse. She taught clinicals for the nursing programs at Briar Cliff College, Morningside College and Western Iowa Tech. Jody also enjoyed working at various nursing homes in the Siouxland area, caring for the residents.
Jody had two daughters, Kelsey and Macey, and loved them both dearly. She was present and involved in her daughters various extracurricular activities whether by serving on the PTA, coaching softball or helping with dance. She loved having family gatherings, especially crab nights at her home. Aunt Jody always had the snack drawer full for all of the kids.
Jody was a member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church and was recently becoming involved with the Siouxland Rocks organization.
Survivors include her daughters, Kelsey (Hailie Risdal) Pribil of Sioux City, and Macey (Jacob Haefs) Pribil of Sioux City (currently living in Iowa City attending the University of Iowa); father, David (Cindy) Plummer of North Carolina; mother, Peggy Varner of Sioux City; significant other, David Fuller of Sioux City; and sisters, Michelle Schnee of Sioux City, Aundrea Spreng of Colorado, Angela (Chris) McDonald of Alabama, and Audra (Jace) Richards of Georgia; and her nieces and nephews, Whitney and Kip Condon of Des Moines, Ashley (Dillan Malloy) McKenna and Charlotte Carnes of Colorado, Jimmy LaCroix of Colorado, Alex LaCroix and Deven Giorgenti and baby Emmett of Sioux City, and Nick Spreng of Sioux City.