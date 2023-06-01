Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Formerly South Sioux City

Joel Walter Gatewood, Jr., 77, formerly of South Sioux City, died Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at his residence in Burke, Va., after a valiant 14-year battle with multiple myeloma.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 16, at the Presbyterian Church of the Cross in Omaha, Neb., followed by military honors and interment at the Omaha National Cemetery.

Born March 23, 1946, in Wayne, Neb., Joe was the son of Joel and Helen (Small) Gatewood. In 1965, Joe graduated from South Sioux City High School. After graduating from the University of Nebraska in 1969 with a degree in business administration, Joe joined the Navy and reported to Naval Air Station Pensacola for Naval Aviation Officer Candidate School. He was commissioned an Ensign in April 1970.

Before heading to Pensacola to begin his military career, he stopped in Miami to ask Marcia Chase, the girl he dated since high school, to marry him. They were married on June 27, 1970, at the Aviation Memorial Chapel in Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla. To this union was born a daughter, Emily Ann, who wrapped her dad around her finger from the moment he held her in his arms.

Joe received his wings as a Naval Flight Officer in October of 1970. His first deployment was with the Sundowners (VF-111) F-4 squadron aboard the U.S.S. Coral Sea. He flew 319 combat missions in Vietnam where he was awarded an air medal with bronze star. Joe was selected for the Navy Fighter Weapons School also known as “Top Gun” twice, in the F-4 Phantom and then in the F-14 Tomcat. He was a flight instructor in VF-124, the F-14 training squadron at Naval Air Station Miramar. He earned his master’s degree in business administration from Chapman College while stationed at Miramar. Joe made two cruises as a Naval Flight Officer with the Screaming Eagles (VF-51) F-14 squadron on the U.S.S. Kitty Hawk and the U.S.S. Carl Vinson. During his Naval career, Joe, whose call-sign was Plug, logged 3,500 flight hours and made 732 carrier landings.

In 1984, Joe was promoted to the rank of Commander. He received orders to the Naval Air Systems Command, Air-to-Air Program Management office near Washington D.C. In September of 1987, Joe was assigned to a classified joint USAF-USN program located at Eglin Air Force Base at Fort Walton Beach, Fla. Joe retired from the Navy with 21 years of service in 1990.

After retiring from the Navy, Joe worked for the Department of the Navy in foreign military sales. His work took him to countries on six continents from 1990 until his retirement from the government in 2011.

Family meant everything to Joe. Through all his work-related travels, he always managed to be home for every important event in his daughter’s life. Joe’s faith was unshakable. He was a member of the Messiah United Methodist Church where he faithfully made chili every month for a homeless shelter. Since her birth, his granddaughter, Elizabeth, took hold of his heart and became the joy of his life. Joe was a gentleman in every sense of the word. Everyone who met Joe knew of his quick wit, easy going personality, optimistic outlook, and his kindness that had no boundaries. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years; daughter Emily (Josh) Murray; granddaughter Elizabeth; sisters Jacklynn (Wayne) Petersen, Jeanne (Tom) Barnes; brother James Gatewood (fiancée Ruth); sisters-in-law Linda (Keith) Schuster, and Carole (Wayne) Dinkins; and beloved nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to the United States Navy Memorial (navymemorial.org).