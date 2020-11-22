John A. Ward Jr., 'Pops'

Sioux City

John A. Ward Jr., “Pops,” 67, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home, 1431 West 29th Street in South Sioux City, Neb. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

John was born Nov. 16, 1953, in Jackson, Miss., to John Sr. and Lois Ward. The family moved to Sioux City, shortly after, making this his permanent home. He graduated in 1972 with the last graduating class of Central High School. While attending high school, he started his working career at El Fredo Pizza where he was employed for the next 16 years.

On June 22, 1974, he married the love of his life, Ricki Lee Benedict at Sacred Heart Church in Sioux City. From this union, a daughter and son were born.

In 1986, he began his next career as a machinist at Elastomer Engineering from where he retired at the beginning of this year.