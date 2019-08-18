Sioux City
John Bostinelos, 81, of Sioux City, passed away, surrounded by his family, on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at a local hospital.
Services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. Burial will be in Graceland Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, with a Trisagion Service at 6:30 p.m., at the church. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
John was born on Dec. 27, 1937, in Waterloo, Iowa, to Alex and Sophia (Michilides) Bostinelos. He married Philothea (Malaktaris) Hettinger, and they had three children, Cindy, Tena and Penelope. He was united in marriage to Martha “Marti” Katsis on June 23, 1973 in Sioux City.
John was employed with IPS and MidAmerican Energy for 38 years. He also worked for the City of Sioux City in zoning enforcement for 10 years. John always had a strong work ethic and was very dedicated to his job.
John enjoyed building model airplanes and drawing. In his early years, he was involved in the theatre and worked as a drafter. He was a member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, where he served on the board for many years and was an AHEPA member. John’s family, work and church were important to him. He was very involved in his community where he served in many capacities.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife Marti Bostinelos, Sioux City; children, Cindy (Steve) Wood of Phoenix, Ariz., Tena (Adam) Wensman of Minneapolis, Minn., Penelope (Tom) Craft of Lane, Kan., and Dimitri (Michelle) Bostinelos of Sioux City; seven grandchildren; and a brother Tony Bostinelos of Denver, Colo.
He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Michael, Irene and Evelyn; and a grandson, Zachariah Wensman.
Memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.