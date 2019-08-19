Sioux City
81, died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. Service: Aug. 20 at 10 a.m., Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. Burial: Graceland Park Cemetery. Visitation: Aug. 19 from 4 to 7 p.m., at the church. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Sioux City
