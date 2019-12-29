John C. Clary

San Diego, Calif., formerly Sergeant Bluff
John Charles Clary, 75, formerly of Sergeant Bluff, died at Scripps Mercy Hospital in San Diego on Dec. 21, 2019, from complications following a struggle of several months against carcinoma of unknown origin. His wife, Karen Lakey Clary, whom he married in 2017, was with him at the time he passed away.
At John’s request, no services are planned.
John was born in Sioux City, on Dec. 17, 1944, to Thomas James and Donna (Hardigan) Clary and grew up on his family's farm near Sergeant Bluff. He graduated from Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School in 1962 and continued his education at Iowa State University majoring in electrical engineering. His studies were interrupted when he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving aboard the aircraft carrier USS Bon Homme Richard (CV-31) during the Vietnam War.
After his naval service, John made San Diego his home, completing a dual degree in both electrical and mechanical engineering at San Diego State University. Thereafter, he was employed by Eli Lilly and by Pacific Gas and Electric in San Diego. He also enjoyed a lengthy career with Solar Turbines of San Diego from where he retired.
Throughout his working life as well as his retirement, John greatly enjoyed piloting his Cessna aircraft, and pursuing his love of model railroading, eventually becoming certified to repair model train components. He was a member and officer of San Diego Elks Lodge 168.
John is survived by these loved ones, his widow, Karen and stepson, Jake Lakey of San Diego; his sister, Christine Clary Ryland (Shane) of Seattle, Wash.; his brother, Timothy M. Clary and nephew, Richard Clary, both of Sergeant Bluff; and his nephew, James (Cheryl) Clary and grandniece, Elizabeth Clary, all of Le Mars, Iowa. Other survivors include many cousins, friends and colleagues whom he greatly treasured.
His parents preceded him in death.