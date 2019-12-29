John C. Clary

San Diego, Calif., formerly Sergeant Bluff

John Charles Clary, 75, formerly of Sergeant Bluff, died at Scripps Mercy Hospital in San Diego on Dec. 21, 2019, from complications following a struggle of several months against carcinoma of unknown origin. His wife, Karen Lakey Clary, whom he married in 2017, was with him at the time he passed away.

At John’s request, no services are planned.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

John was born in Sioux City, on Dec. 17, 1944, to Thomas James and Donna (Hardigan) Clary and grew up on his family's farm near Sergeant Bluff. He graduated from Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School in 1962 and continued his education at Iowa State University majoring in electrical engineering. His studies were interrupted when he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving aboard the aircraft carrier USS Bon Homme Richard (CV-31) during the Vietnam War.

After his naval service, John made San Diego his home, completing a dual degree in both electrical and mechanical engineering at San Diego State University. Thereafter, he was employed by Eli Lilly and by Pacific Gas and Electric in San Diego. He also enjoyed a lengthy career with Solar Turbines of San Diego from where he retired.