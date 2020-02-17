Remsen, Iowa

John C. "JB" Steffen, 61, of Remsen, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars, Iowa, after nearly a five-year battle with melanoma.

Service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen, with Chaplin Marie Lykken officiating. Burial will follow in Remsen Community Cemetery. Visitation with family present will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Condolences may be sent online to www.fischfh.com.

John was born on Jan. 23, 1959, the son of Roy and Marge Steffen. He grew up in rural Remsen and graduated from Remsen-Union in 1977, where he was active in high school sports and band.