Remsen, Iowa
John C. "JB" Steffen, 61, of Remsen, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars, Iowa, after nearly a five-year battle with melanoma.
Service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen, with Chaplin Marie Lykken officiating. Burial will follow in Remsen Community Cemetery. Visitation with family present will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Condolences may be sent online to www.fischfh.com.
John was born on Jan. 23, 1959, the son of Roy and Marge Steffen. He grew up in rural Remsen and graduated from Remsen-Union in 1977, where he was active in high school sports and band.
He then attended Western Iowa Tech for farm equipment repair. He was employed as a service technician for Batcheller Farm Store and Vern Anderson Inc. In 1992, he became the service manager at Vern Anderson. In 1995, he opened his own repair shop and farmed the family farm. He then was employed by Wells Dairy as a maintenance tech, but in 2002, returned to Vern Anderson, later to become Titan Machinery, as the service manager. He finished his career as parts manager at Titan Machinery in 2016, when his health no longer allowed him to continue working.
John loved to play the drums. He played in a band with his Uncle Bob and performed in many area venues and wedding dances. He later went on to join the Jim Cook Band. He passed his love for drums onto his nephews.
In 1997, the love of his life, daughter Jessica, was born. He loved spending as much time as possible with her, going on family vacations, hosting sleepovers with her giggly girlfriends, taking them to scary movies and just anything that kept them together. He also enjoyed NASCAR, especially Dale Jr., riding his Harley and puttering around fixing anything that needed fixing.
He is survived by his daughter, Jessica (Juan); sister, Deb; brothers, Gary and Ryan (Teresa) Steffen; his uncles, Larry (Diane), Don (Paula), and Bob (Cindy) Bruckner and aunt, Carole Steffen. Also his nephews, Josh, Zach and Isaac Steffen, niece, Amanda Steffen; and many cousins and friends. Also missing him will be his faithful companion, Simba.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Marge Steffen; paternal grandparents, Fred and Anna (Grage) Steffen; maternal grandparents, Leonard and Hazel (Nelson) Bruckner; and his uncles, Orville Steffen and Les Bruckner.
Pallbearers will be Lonnie Klaschen, Mike Lunders, Mark Wilkie, Scott Pratt, Rich Steffen and Steve Pratt.