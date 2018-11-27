Brooklyn Park, Minn., formerly Sioux City
John C. Johnson, 74, of Brooklyn Park, formerly of Sioux City, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018.
Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Brooklyn Park. Burial will be Thursday in Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the church.
John, a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran, graduated from Heelan High School in 1962. He attended Iowa State University before taking off three years to serve in the U.S. Army. He returned to Iowa State and completed his last two years of his civil engineer degree on the honor roll.
John is survived by his wife of 46 years, Carol; children, Eric (Michele), Susan (Dana) Stiff, and Stacie (Gabriel) Cotten; grandchildren, Brynn and Wes Johnson, Noah and Lily Stiff, and Evie, Ana and Tori Cotten, all residing in the greater Minneapolis area; his brother, Jim (Lynn) Johnson; nephew, Trent (Sherry) Johnson and their three sons, Barden, Connor and Dylan, of Sioux City.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Caroline Johnson; a granddaughter, Ella Cotten; and a nephew, Todd Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the American Diabetes Association.