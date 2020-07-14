× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

John C. Lofshult

Sloan, Iowa

John C. Lofshult, 76, of Sloan, Iowa, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.

Per John's wishes, cremation has occurred, and a private family memorial service was held with burial following in Fairview Cemetery at Albaton, Iowa. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service, Onawa, Iowa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.

John was born May 2, 1944, in Sioux City, Iowa, the son of David William and Grace Harriet (Solien) Lofshult.

John and Marcia (Anders) Lofshult were united into marriage Jan. 20, 1962. To this union four children were born.

He served in the United States Navy as a boatswain's mate (1962-1965) during the Vietnam War. John was a lifelong farmer and loved the land. He enjoyed spending time with all of his family. John was a loving father, aviator (flying his plane), teacher, best friend, mentor, comedian, and one of the hardest working men ever known.