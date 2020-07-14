John C. Lofshult
Sloan, Iowa
John C. Lofshult, 76, of Sloan, Iowa, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.
Per John's wishes, cremation has occurred, and a private family memorial service was held with burial following in Fairview Cemetery at Albaton, Iowa. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service, Onawa, Iowa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.
John was born May 2, 1944, in Sioux City, Iowa, the son of David William and Grace Harriet (Solien) Lofshult.
John and Marcia (Anders) Lofshult were united into marriage Jan. 20, 1962. To this union four children were born.
He served in the United States Navy as a boatswain's mate (1962-1965) during the Vietnam War. John was a lifelong farmer and loved the land. He enjoyed spending time with all of his family. John was a loving father, aviator (flying his plane), teacher, best friend, mentor, comedian, and one of the hardest working men ever known.
Survivors include his wife, Marcia Lofshult of Sloan; four children, Teresa Lofshult of Yulee, Fla., John II (Renee) Lofshult of Sloan, Bryan Lofshult of Sloan, and Eric Lofshult of St. Marys, Ga.; five grandchildren, Cynthia Laws, James Lofshult, Mason Lofshult, Alysha Collins, and Helen Lofshult; three great-grandchildren, Cali Laws, Lillian Laws, and Gracie Laws; and one brother, Gordon Lofshult.
He was preceded in death by his parents, David William and Grace Harriet (Solien) Lofshult; and four brothers, Larry Lofshult, Donald Lofshult, Clarence Lofshult, and William Lofshult.
