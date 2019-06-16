Sioux City
John C. Propeck, 87, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will be in Arlington Township at Moville. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
John was born on June 3, 1932, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Carl and Helen (Holly) Propeck. He attended Hopkins Grade School, West Junior High, and graduated from Central High School in 1950.
On Feb. 11, 1951, he married his high school sweetheart, Mary Ann Schneiders in Sioux City. John was a life-long baseball fan, playing on numerous teams, including some pro and much semi-pro baseball. Following that, John played fast-pitch softball, in numerous tournaments around the area. John was a huge Chicago Cubs fan, living long enough to finally see them win the World Series. Saturdays, in the fall, were devoted to watching or listening to Notre Dame Fighting Irish football. John worked in the moving and storage industry for much of his early career.
In 1971, John and Mary Ann moved to Minnesota, where they owned and operated Crescent Beach Resort in Osakis for 10 years, Northward Ho Resort in Park Rapids, then to Balsam Beach Resort in Bemidji. The couple moved to Moville in the year 2000. Mary Ann preceded him in death in 2014.
John was an admirable fisherman and was known by many throughout the area for his skills. In addition, he was an avid hunter, a great shot, and superb duck caller.
Those left to honor his memory include his three children, Gary Propeck of Port Orange, Fla., Johnette and Kelly Kobes of Sioux City, and Ron and Karen Propeck of Bemidiji, Minn.; 10 grandchildren, Adam (Allie) Propeck, Brandon Kobes, Abbie Propeck, Christopher (Meghan) Kobes, Casey (Aaron) Nus, Kadi (Dana) Baldridge, Beth Propeck, Leah Kobes, Seth (Hannah) Propeck and Callie Propeck; 13 great-grandchildren, Eli, Ella, Lillian, Violet, Ava, Anderson, Levi, Noah, Isaac, Charlotte, Zander, Hunter and Skyler; and brother, Michael (Betty) Propeck of Jamestown, N.D.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Ann; stepmother, Celestine (Sally) Propeck; grandmother and stepgrandfather (who helped raise him), Mabel and John Eliades; his best friend since high school, Wayne Sutherland; as well as his real favorite, Harvey, his lab.
Good friends and honorary pall bearers include Ron Sherrill, Ron Cardwell, Rod Johnson, Jerry Anderson, and Steve Camarigg.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ducks Unlimited.
The family would like to extend a big thank you to the staff and residents of Northern Hills Independent Living for all of the kindness they showed John, especially Rhonda, the dining and housekeeping staff.