Sioux City
John Coon, 77, of Sioux City, died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Westwood Specialty Care in Sioux City.
Services will be 2 p.m. Monday at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, with military rites provided by the U.S. Navy. Visitation will be 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, with a prayer service at 4 p.m., at the funeral home.
John Coon, the son of Ray and Viola (Fedderson) Coon, was born on July 26, 1942, in Moville, Iowa. He graduated from Climbing Hill (Iowa) High School in 1959. John then enlisted in the U.S. Navy, and served honorably in Japan until his discharge in 1963.
On Nov. 14, 1964, John was united in marriage with Mary "Phyllis" Aquirre at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. He worked in maintenance at Prince Hydraulics, Schaeff Namco, and at Diosynth. John retired from the City of Sioux City in 2002. Phyllis died on April 21, 2019.
You have free articles remaining.
John was a member of the Strollers Corvettes and very much enjoyed nostalgic stock car racing.
John is survived by three children, John A. (Shelly Jacobs) Coon of Sioux City, Dennis P. Coon of Portland, Ore., and Melissa R. (Rick) Gabriel of South Sioux City; 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; siblings, Jim (Marge) Coon of Holly Springs, Iowa, Sharon (Jim) Mitchell of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Sandra Merritt of Sioux City; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and a grandson.
To plant a tree in memory of John Coon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.