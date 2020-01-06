Sioux City
John D. “Wooly” Woolridge, 75, of Sioux City, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.
Memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Riverside United Methodist Church. The Rev. Liz Tucker will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the church. Mohr & Becker-Hunt Chapel is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
John was born the son of Gordon and Ruthie (Render) Woolridge on Nov. 7, 1944, in Sioux City. He graduated from Riverside High School in 1962 and went on to graduate from Wayne State College with a degree in education. After college, he served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam and was honorably discharged. John started his career with the Sioux City Neighborhood Youth Corps and went on to work as a counselor and teacher for 30 years at West Junior High School and West Middle School, a career he was most proud of because of the impact he had on Sioux City’s youth.
John married the love of his life, Lynn, on Dec. 23, 1995. They loved traveling, camping, but most of all, working in their extensive yard and flower gardens together. He had a passion for golfing, boating, billiards and maximizing his retirement years. John was very proud of his time spent coaching Little League baseball on Sioux City’s Westside. He will be remembered as a patient, loving man with an amazing sense of humor. John was a great husband, father, friend, coach and teacher, who taught by example. The best lessons that he passed on were “if you want a friend, be a friend” and “friends are the family you get to choose.”
John is survived by his wife, Lynn of South Sioux City; children, Randy Woolridge of Leonardtown, Md., Matt (Ange) Woolridge of Sioux Falls, S.D.; stepdaughter, Tonya (Doug) Knudsen of Staten Island, N.Y.; brother, Rick Woolridge of Sioux City; and grandchildren, Alanna, Kayla, Jacob, and Cole Woolridge.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Honorary pallbearers will be Rick, Randy, Matt, Jacob, and Cole Woolridge.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to John’s amazing group of friends; you have truly made him feel special and loved.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to the Spina Bifida Association in John’s memory. https://www.spinabifidaassociation.org/walk-n-roll-for-spina-bifida/ways-to-donate/