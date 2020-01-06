Sioux City

John D. “Wooly” Woolridge, 75, of Sioux City, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.

Memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Riverside United Methodist Church. The Rev. Liz Tucker will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the church. Mohr & Becker-Hunt Chapel is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

John was born the son of Gordon and Ruthie (Render) Woolridge on Nov. 7, 1944, in Sioux City. He graduated from Riverside High School in 1962 and went on to graduate from Wayne State College with a degree in education. After college, he served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam and was honorably discharged. John started his career with the Sioux City Neighborhood Youth Corps and went on to work as a counselor and teacher for 30 years at West Junior High School and West Middle School, a career he was most proud of because of the impact he had on Sioux City’s youth.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}