Sioux City
John Daniel Pullis, 79, of Sioux City, passed away Oct. 31, 2019, surrounded by his family and love, at Holy Spirit Retirement Home.
Service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, with a prayer service at 6 p.m., at Mohr Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
John was born on Aug. 7, 1940, to Ambrose and Elva (Downing) Pullis in Sioux City. He attended St. Boniface Catholic grade school, and then graduated from Bishop Heelan High in 1959, where he met the love of his life, Boniface (Jeanne) Cote. They were married Jan. 21, 1961, at St. Patrick’s in Jackson, Neb. Together they had four children, Jennifer, John, James, and Jillene. John served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany from 1962 to 1964.
John was a volunteer fireman in Dakota City, Neb., for several years. He worked for 39 years at IBP as a kill floor mechanic. Pops was an avid Bill Elliot fan. He loved his NASCAR racing. He never missed listening or watching an Iowa State Cyclones football game. Go Cyclones. He also enjoyed fishing, gardening, woodworking, and spending time with Jeanne and family.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanne Pullis; children, Jennifer Jean (Brett) Brown, John Daniel (Amy) Pullis II, James Dean (Michelle) Pullis and Jillene Kae (Scott) DeSplinter; nine grandchildren, Ashton, Colten, Haillee, Cheyenne, Madison, Keegan, Cooper, Taylor, and Jordan; 10 fur grandchildren; sister, Nancy Kelly of Weaverville, N.C.; brother, Monte Pullis of Alexandria, Va.; and several nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Jerald Drew (twin of James Dean); daughter, Baby Jean Marie; three brothers, Mike, Ken (Joann) and Buzzy; four sisters, Vera (Claire) Welte, Charlene Zimmerman, Nell (Bob) Vetter and Sophie (Skip) Jensen; and in-laws, Joe and Margret Cote.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Hospice of Siouxland, Joe and Cathy Mousel, and Bryce Kelly.
Fly High, Pops, until we meet again.