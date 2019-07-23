Hartley, Iowa
John Edward Carter, 63, of Hartley, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at a local care facility after a short illness.
Services will be 4:30 p.m. Monday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, with Deacon Patricia Roberts officiating. Private interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 3:30 p.m. until service time Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
John was born on Feb. 21, 1956, in Sioux City, to Wayne and Margaret (Weathers) Carter. He resided at a state institution in Glenwood, Iowa, through adulthood. John then moved to Sheldon, Iowa, for employment with Village Northwest Unlimited. John performed light factory work while he was employed. He resided in Sheldon until May 20, 2018, when he moved to the Community Memorial Health Center in Hartley, where he resided until his death.
John was a fan of professional wrestling and superheroes. He enjoyed movies, and collected baseball caps and pens.
Those left to honor his memory are his sister, Connie (Roger) Jerman of Seymour, Ind., and their son, Joseph (Francesca Tekula) Jerman and their children, Jake and Carter of McCordsville, Ind.; brother, William (Constance) Carter of Glendale, Wis., and their daughter, Laura (Simcha) Karan and their children, Margaret and Avner of Glendale, Wis.; his uncle, Marvin Norby of Sioux City; aunt, Ernestine Steinhoff of Mapleton, Iowa; and cousins and friends.
John was preceded in death by his parents.
The family would like thank the staff who cared for John at Village Northwest Unlimited, Community Memorial Health Center, and Sanford Hospice.