John E. Harmelink

Sioux City, formerly Rock Valley, Iowa

John E. Harmelink, 90, of Sioux City, formerly of Rock Valley, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Countryside Health Care Center, Sioux City.

A private funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Faith Reformed Church in Rock Valley, followed by interment at Valley View Cemetery in Rock Valley. A public visitation with no family present will be from 2 to 7 p.m. today at Porter Funeral Home in Rock Valley. Masks are required at the visitation. The funeral service will be livestreamed on www.faithrv.com. Memorials may be directed to Hope Haven International Ministries. Condolences may be left for the family at www.porterfuneralhomes.com.

John Erwin Harmelink was born on Aug. 29, 1930, in Rock Valley's first hospital. His parents were Gerrit and Minnie (Van Eldik) Harmelink. The family lived on the edge of Rock Valley, and John attended Rock Valley Public School, graduating in 1948. He then spent two years at Iowa State University, majoring in agricultural education. On April 2, 1951, John joined the U.S. Navy for a four-year enlistment, serving largely at Naval Submarine Base New London in Connecticut. After release from active duty, he spent one semester at Central College in Pella, Iowa.