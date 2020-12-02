John E. Harmelink

They owned and operated Rock Valley Sales Co. as a livestock auction barn, and later built a successful hay and straw auction. John was an accomplished auctioneer, and also sold real estate. He was the keynote speaker at the National Hay Convention in Milwaukee, Wis., and notably got the audience's attention by opening his remarks with a live auction call.

John was introduced to harness racing by a friend of the family, Pete Vander Velde, in the early '60s. He actively trained and drove racehorses for the next almost 30 years, mainly on the fair circuit in Iowa and Minnesota. He also announced many races, and was a credentialed presiding judge for Iowa fair racing.

He was a longtime member of the United States Trotting Association. He had fun with the names of his racehorses, his favorites being horses named after friends or family members. Notable were Gary the Great, Martin Buckley, Minda J, Mama Marge, Al Pruis, Charla Beth and Jeremiah Judge. Among his favorite racing memories were taking the family to Winnipeg, Manitoba, to watch Gary the Great win going four wide at Assiniboia Downs; watching Al Pruis chart his first win at Humboldt, Iowa; and having all the local horsemen come to the farm on Saturdays in the spring and early summer to train horses together.