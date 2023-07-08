John E. Huls

John E. Huls, 73, of South Sioux City passed away surrounded by his family on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11 at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Dakota City Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

John was born on June 12, 1950, in Sibley, Iowa, to Henry and Ellen (McKernan) Huls. He began working for the State of Nebraska Department of Roads and retired after 36 years. He enjoyed raising rabbits, racing homing pigeons, hunting, fishing, camping and football. He loved his family, especially his children and grandchildren.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife of 54 years, Betty Huls, South Sioux City; daughters Sherri (Marlan) Morey and Roxanne (Russ) Chester, both of South Sioux City; mother, Ellen Huls; grandchildren Timothy Chester, Mike "Bubba" Morey, Courtney (Jared) Swick, Samantha (Christian) Castillo, Nathan Chester, and Amber Morey; great-grandchildren Jerek, Dylan, Connor and Autumn; and seven brothers and sisters.

He was preceded in death by his father; and grandpa, Henry Huls Sr.

The family wishes to extend a thank you to all the staff at Hospice of Siouxland, especially Tyler and Casey, for their wonderful care and compassion.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Siouxland.