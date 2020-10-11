John E. Ward

John E. 'Jack' Ward

Sioux City

John E. "Jack" Ward, 86, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020.

Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

Jack was born Aug. 20, 1934, to John L. and Marian (Mottram) Ward in Sioux City. He lived in Sioux City all of his life, graduating from Leeds High in May of 1952.

In 1953, he entered the Navy. He went to boot camp in San Diego, Calif., airman school in Norman, Okla., and aviation electronics school in Memphis, Tenn. Upon completion of his schooling, he was sent to an air transport squadron in Atsugi, Japan.

After returning home, he went to work for N.W. Bell Telephone Co. Jack married Jane Johnson in December of 1959. They had two children, John and Jackie.

Jack enjoyed going to car races, camping, and fishing. However, the love of his life was building radio-controlled airplanes and float flying on Blue Lake.