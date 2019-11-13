Sioux City
On Nov. 9, 2019, John Edward Kahler passed away after a long and brave fight against Multiple Myeloma cancer. He was surrounded by his wife, his children, and his grandchildren.
Services for John will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, at Holy Cross Parish Blessed Sacrament. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, with the family present from 6 to 8 p.m. at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.
John Kahler was born Nov. 24, 1949, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Nadine (Lynch) and Lourn Kahler. He was raised in Sioux City along with his brother and sister. John attended Catholic schools, graduating in 1968 from Bishop Heelan Catholic High School, and earning degrees in Business Administration and Psychology from Briar Cliff University. John was also a member of the United States Navy and served his country during the Vietnam War. John worked in the kitchen cooking for the entire USS Lexington, which prepared him to cook for two picky children.
John was a business man, owning and operating multiple successful businesses throughout his life. But his passion was helping others. Everything he did, professionally or otherwise, was with the best interest of others in mind. John had a true Heart for Service. He spent time helping at the Soup Kitchen in Sioux City, he volunteered as a Big Brother for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland, was a volunteer coach for football and basketball because he knew he would teach them so much more than the specifics of their sports, and always helped and care for animals in any way he could. Additionally, John was an involved and fun uncle to his sister’s four daughters and enjoyed spending time with them.
On April 26, 1996, John married the love of his life, Norma Perez-Kahler in Sioux City, Iowa. From the time that he met Norma, he cherished her in a way that was inspiring to others. It was the same for their children. John’s family was his highest priority and greatest joy. Always there with a dad joke and a “nice to meet you, Hungry, I’m John,” John loved to make others laugh. He enjoyed spending time outside-boating and traveling, finding special things to do with his children and grandchildren, and spoiling his beloved dog, Teddy. John loved hard and never missed an opportunity to show his family how much he cherished them.
John is survived by his wife, Norma Perez-Kahler; his daughter, Monica Vandenberg, her husband Geryd, and their children Gabriela, Amelia, and Oliver (all of Ankeny); his son, Jesse Rusk and his wife Michelle (of Chicago); his sister, Judy Kirkpatrick and her husband Jim (of Sioux City); his nieces Tina (Matt) Schulze, Tammy Taylor, Terri Smith, and Tracy Smith; and many great-nieces and -nephews.
John is now reunited in Heaven with his mom and dad; his brother, Lourn “Jimmy” Kahler; his little brother, Tommy; two baby sisters, Debbie and Jolene; his nephew, Bob Taylor; and his brother-in-law, Eduardo Perez Herrera.
In lieu flowers, please send donations in John’s name to the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, the Food Bank of Siouxland, the Siouxland Humane Society, or Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland.