Sioux City

On Nov. 9, 2019, John Edward Kahler passed away after a long and brave fight against Multiple Myeloma cancer. He was surrounded by his wife, his children, and his grandchildren.

Services for John will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, at Holy Cross Parish Blessed Sacrament. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. ‪on Friday, with the family present from 6 to 8 p.m. at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

John Kahler was born Nov. 24, 1949, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Nadine (Lynch) and Lourn Kahler. He was raised in Sioux City along with his brother and sister. John attended Catholic schools, graduating in 1968 from Bishop Heelan Catholic High School, and earning degrees in Business Administration and Psychology from Briar Cliff University. John was also a member of the United States Navy and served his country during the Vietnam War. John worked in the kitchen cooking for the entire USS Lexington, which prepared him to cook for two picky children.

