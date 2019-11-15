John Edward Kahler

You have free articles remaining.
Sioux City
69, died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Service: Nov. 16 at 10 a.m., Holy Cross Parish Blessed Sacrament Church. Burial: Calvary Cemetery. Visitation: Nov. 15 from 4 to 8 p.m., Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Sioux City
69, died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Service: Nov. 16 at 10 a.m., Holy Cross Parish Blessed Sacrament Church. Burial: Calvary Cemetery. Visitation: Nov. 15 from 4 to 8 p.m., Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.