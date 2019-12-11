Sioux City
John Evan Sutherland, born Nov. 5, 1943, of Sioux City, and residing in St. Joseph, Mo., passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.
You have free articles remaining.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the Holy Trinity Church. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
John is survived by his wife, Catherine, of 57 years; daughter, Dawn (Tom) Villone; son, John (Cathy) Sutherland; three grandchildren, Nicholas, Zoe, and Gage; brother, Gary; and sister, Ann.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Eric; and a brother, Wayne.