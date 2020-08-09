× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

John Flowers

Sioux City

John Flowers, 65, of Sioux City, passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.

Services will be 11 a.m. today at Urban Indian Center. Burial will be in Hobu Creek Cemetery. Wake service will start at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, until service time on Sunday. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service and the Santee Sioux Nation.

John Flowers was born March 7, 1955, in Sioux City, the son of William and Mary Ellen (Redwing) Flowers. John worked for construction in the local area.

He enjoyed fishing, weightlifting and riding his bike. John loved to be with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Terri (Torrez) Flowers; his children, Allegra Flowers, Trinity (Josh) Necklace, Chadd (Loylee) Walker, Ryan Lee Flowers and Raymond Torrez; six grandchildren, Jakotah Torrez, Joslynn Torrez, Kameron Torrez, Aurelia Torrez, Tnay Brown and Autumn Necklace; sister, Dolly Ann; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

John is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Autumn Flowers; two brothers, Anthony Flowers and William Sugar Flowers; grandmother, Lucy Redwing; and grandson, Ty Brown.

