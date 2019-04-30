Marcus, Iowa
John H. "Jack" Hueser, 85, of Marcus, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Name Catholic Church in Marcus. The Rev. Bill McCarthy and Rev. Eugene Murray will concelebrate Mass. Burial will be in Holy Name Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 3 p.m. today, with the family present 4 to 7 p.m. and a rosary at 4:30 p.m., at the church. Visitation will resume 9:30 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Earnest-Johnson Funeral Home in Marcus. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
John Herman Hueser was born on Jan. 28, 1934, in Le Mars, Iowa, the son of Herbert and Marie (Meehan) Hueser. He graduated from Holy Name Catholic School in Marcus in 1952. Following high school, Jack enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served from 1954 to 1955 prior to earning an honorable discharge.
Jack returned to Marcus following the service. He and Jean Keffeler were united in marriage on May 17, 1958. They made their home on a farm near Marcus, where they raised crops and livestock. They later retired and moved into Marcus.
Jack was a member of Holy Name Catholic Church. In his retirement years, he enjoyed woodworking and hand crafting furniture. Many residents of Marcus have a piece of Jack's furniture in their homes. He cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and the trips he took with Jean. Jack was proud of his Irish heritage. He followed the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Green Bay Packers. He was also a proud member of the Red Jackets bowling team for many years.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 60 years, Jean Hueser of Marcus; his children, Kris (Marty) Irwin of Marcus, Kathy (Tim) Rudnicki of Edina, Minn., Steve Hueser of Marcus, Julie (Gaylen) Schneider of Alton, Iowa, Joe (Carla) Hueser of Marcus, and Jackie (Chad) Budden of Pipestone, Minn.; 18 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren with one on the way; sisters-in-law, Martha Hueser of Marcus, and Joyce Keffeler of Ukiah, Calif.; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Paul and Mary Jane Keffeler of Omaha; and several nieces and nephews.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Tom Hueser.