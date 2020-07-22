John H. Johnson
Sioux City
John H. Johnson, 93, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at a local care facility.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at St. John Lutheran Church in Sioux City, with Pastor Jeff Swanson officiating. Inurnment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.
John was born July 25, 1926, in Sioux Valley Township, Union County, S.D., the son of John M. and Hilda (Anderson) Johnson. John attended Webster Elementary School, Woodrow Wilson Junior High School, and graduated from Central High School (all in Sioux City) in 1946.
On Sept. 26, 1948, he married Norma C. Ballinger at the Elk Point, S.D. Congregational Church. The couple made their home in Sioux City, where they raised their three children, David, Dan, and Mary. Norma preceded John in death on May 22, 2013.
John worked many years as a carpenter, mostly for Holtze Construction Company in Sioux City. He also worked for Kitchell Construction and Mardian Construction in Phoenix, Ariz., and for Klinger Construction in Sioux City. John spent a few years working as a security guard in both Phoenix and Sioux City.
John was a dedicated member of St. John Lutheran Church. He was a member of the Carpenters Union Local 948 since 1946, for a total of 73 years. Norma and John wintered for 30 years in Arizona.
In his spare time, John enjoyed fishing, Twins baseball, photography, and working on household projects.
Those left to honor his memory are his children and their spouses, David and Carolyn Johnson and Mary and Tom Stock, all of Sioux City; grandchildren, Marjorie Johnson, Thomas Munson, Jonathan (Jessica) Johnson, Danielle (Travis) Kielty; great-grandchildren, Teddy, Alice and Edie Johnson, Sydney Woodard, Isabelle Johnson, MacKenna Johnson, Alexander Johnson, and Kinnick Kielty; brother, Eldon "Shorty" Johnson of Denver, Colo.; and several nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Norma; son, Daniel Johnson and daughter-in-law, Joanne Johnson; granddaughters, Mary Jane and Nancy Johnson; and sister-in-law, Margaret Johnson.
Memorials may be made in his name to St. John Lutheran Church.
