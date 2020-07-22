× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

John H. Johnson

Sioux City

John H. Johnson, 93, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at a local care facility.

Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at St. John Lutheran Church in Sioux City, with Pastor Jeff Swanson officiating. Inurnment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

John was born July 25, 1926, in Sioux Valley Township, Union County, S.D., the son of John M. and Hilda (Anderson) Johnson. John attended Webster Elementary School, Woodrow Wilson Junior High School, and graduated from Central High School (all in Sioux City) in 1946.

On Sept. 26, 1948, he married Norma C. Ballinger at the Elk Point, S.D. Congregational Church. The couple made their home in Sioux City, where they raised their three children, David, Dan, and Mary. Norma preceded John in death on May 22, 2013.