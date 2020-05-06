× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

John H. Johnson

Sioux City

John H. Johnson, 93, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020.

Memorial services will be held at St. John Lutheran Church at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

John was born on July 25, 1926, in Union County, S.D., the son of John M. and Hilda (Anderson) Johnson.

On Sept. 26, 1948, he married Norma C. Ballinger at Elk Point Congregational Church. The couple made their home in Sioux City, where they raised their three children, David, Dan, and Mary. Norma preceded John in death on May 22, 2013 and Dan on July 29, 2014.

John was a dedicated member of St. John Lutheran Church. He was a member of the Carpenters Union Local 948 since 1946, for a total of 73 years.

