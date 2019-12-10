Sioux City

John Henry Lillie, 79, passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Holy Spirit Retirement Home.

A celebration of John's life will be from 1 to 5 p.m. with a service at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the Elks Lodge 112.

John was born on April 9, 1940, in Le Mars, Iowa. He enlisted into the United States Navy and was honorably discharged on May 31, 1973. After retiring from the military, he moved to Alaska, where he worked on the Alaskan Pipeline for 10 years. John married Delores Sitton on Oct. 16, 1987. Once they both retired, John and Dee moved to Hawaii for three years, and in 1990, they moved to Sioux City.

John was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan. He enjoyed gardening, and making trips to Riverside Park to feed the ground squirrels, especially his favorite one, Petey.