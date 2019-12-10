Sioux City
John Henry Lillie, 79, passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Holy Spirit Retirement Home.
A celebration of John's life will be from 1 to 5 p.m. with a service at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the Elks Lodge 112.
John was born on April 9, 1940, in Le Mars, Iowa. He enlisted into the United States Navy and was honorably discharged on May 31, 1973. After retiring from the military, he moved to Alaska, where he worked on the Alaskan Pipeline for 10 years. John married Delores Sitton on Oct. 16, 1987. Once they both retired, John and Dee moved to Hawaii for three years, and in 1990, they moved to Sioux City.
John was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan. He enjoyed gardening, and making trips to Riverside Park to feed the ground squirrels, especially his favorite one, Petey.
Survivors include his wife, Dee of Sioux City; children, Debra Lillie, Paul (Sara) Lillie, and John Jr. (Cathy) Lillie, all of Alaska; stepsons, Rick and Harold Sitton of Alaska; brothers, Joe (Deanna), Tom (Sharon), Mike (Pam), Ken (Kathy), all of Sioux City, Bill (Bonnie) of Oklahoma, and Larry (Val) of Germany; sisters, Sandra Graves of Sheldon, Iowa, Amelia (Denis) Jones of Sioux City, Marlene (Guy) Scalf of North Carolina, and Sue (Randy) Sands of Sioux City; and many other extended family members.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Leota and George; brother, Warren; and niece, Shelly.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may given in John's name to Hospice of Siouxland or Holy Spirit Retirement Home.