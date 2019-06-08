Sacramento, Calif., formerly Sioux City
John Joseph Pavlovich, 60, of Sacramento, formerly of Sioux City, an international sports photographer, passed away suddenly on June 2, 2019 in Sacramento.
A celebration of life will be 1 to 4 p.m. on June 20 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
John was born on June 8, 1958, in Sioux City, and lived most of his adult life in Sacramento. He worked as a cameraman for local television stations and became a freelance photographer covering all major sporting events in the U.S. and around the world.
He shot Kings games since they arrived in Sacramento, countless Super Bowls, NBA Championships, summer and winter Olympics and more. He had been looking forward to working at the Warriors vs. Raptors games, the Olympics in Japan next year, and many other events in between.
John was an avid cycler, gardener and chef. He enjoyed following all news and talking with family and friends on any subject matter. He loved to be at home and travel the world with his wife, Tina Tafoya, who he married in 1993.
In addition to Tina, he is survived by his son, Paul Pavlovich and Paul's fiancee, Tamara of Sweden; son, Aleks Pavlovich of Washington, D.C.; his mother, Ann Pavlovich of Iowa; brothers, Jim and his wife, Connie, Chuck and his wife, Darlene, and Dan and his wife, Denise; a sister, Joanne and their families; the Tafoya family; and many friends and colleagues.
He was preceded in death by his father, John.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American River Parkway Foundation, 5700 Arden Way, Carmichael, CA 95608 or www.arpf.org. Please note John's name on the donation.