Ankeny, Iowa, formerly Sioux City, Iowa
John “J’Smalls” David Lefler, 31, of Ankeny, formerly Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at his home, after a courageous and long battle with mental illness.
Celebration of life will be 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Ankeny Funeral Home, 1510 W. First Street in Ankeny.
Johnny was born March 12, 1988, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Rhonda Lefler and John (David) Yarborough. He grew up in Sioux City, moving to Ankeny a few years ago to be closer to his mother and brother.
Johnny was very passionate and could speak for hours about anything from tornadoes, history, politics, religion, philosophy, and the list goes on. He saw beauty in the simplest of things and spent hours just looking at the stars. Johnny mastered everything he set his mind to, a few broken bones didn’t stop him from getting back on his skateboard and literally flying high.
You have free articles remaining.
Johnny’s lasting gift for this world is his music. He took great pleasure in creating something that you could feel in your very soul. His door and his heart were always open to everyone he came across, and he took great pride in helping local artists achieve their highest potential. He believed in you, and made you believe in yourself as well. Johnny felt his greatest accomplishment was his beautiful daughter, Eris Apple.
Johnny is survived by his mother, Rhonda (Mike) Lemieux of Ankeny; father, David Yarborough of Sioux City; daughter, Eris Apple Lefler; brother, Dylan Lefler; uncle (more like brother), R.J. (Samantha) Wayne of Moville, Iowa; aunt, Katie (Greg) Delaney of North Sioux City, S.D.; aunt, Jenny (Travis) Lile of Sioux City; soulmate, Kara Maynard of Sioux City; and many extended family members and friends who will miss his gifts he offered this world.
John is preceded in death by his grandparents; aunts; uncles; and numerous close friends.
Family is asking that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to NAMI (National Alliance of Mental Illness) of Iowa at NAMIIowa.org.