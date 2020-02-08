John 'Jack' Dillon

South Sioux City

John R. "Jack" Dillon, 74, of South Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at a local hospital.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Michael's Catholic Church in South Sioux City. Burial will be in St. Michael's Cemetery. Visitation will be 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, with a prayer service at 6 p.m., at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Jack was born on Dec. 24, 1945, in Sioux City, to Joseph and Margaret (Rohan) Dillon. He graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Emerson, Neb.

On July 31, 1976, he was united in marriage to Debra Mahaney in South Sioux City. Together they had three children. Jack worked as a telephone repair man and installer for Northwestern Bell and AT&T before starting his own company, Independent Telephone Contractors Corp.