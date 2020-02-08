John 'Jack' Dillon

South Sioux City
John R. "Jack" Dillon, 74, of South Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at a local hospital.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Michael's Catholic Church in South Sioux City. Burial will be in St. Michael's Cemetery. Visitation will be 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, with a prayer service at 6 p.m., at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home.
Jack was born on Dec. 24, 1945, in Sioux City, to Joseph and Margaret (Rohan) Dillon. He graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Emerson, Neb.
On July 31, 1976, he was united in marriage to Debra Mahaney in South Sioux City. Together they had three children. Jack worked as a telephone repair man and installer for Northwestern Bell and AT&T before starting his own company, Independent Telephone Contractors Corp.
He was the union vice president of CWA and a former member of the Knights of Columbus. In his younger years, he raced stock cars and his love for racing continued throughout his life. He was a Notre Dame and NASCAR fan. Jack enjoyed collecting race car memorabilia, John Deere tractors, camping, boating, and going on RAGBRAI. He loved spending time with his family, especially going to his kids and grandkids sporting events and activities.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Debra Dillon of South Sioux City; children, Timothy (Jennifer) Dillon of Des Moines, Denise (Judson) Dillon-Gruber of Mission Kan., and Matthew (Cassandra) Dillon of Omaha; grandchildren, Lily, Griffin, Katelyn, Fiona, and Ryker; siblings, Joseph (JoAnn) Dillon of St. George, Utah, Margaret Dillon of Tucson, Ariz., and Jerome Dillon of Melbourne, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, James "Matt" Dillon.