John 'Jack' Jansen

Sioux City

John W. "Jack" Jansen, 89, of Sioux City, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, after a short illness.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Holy Cross Parish-Blessed Sacrament. Visitation with the family will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, with a rosary 5:30 p.m. and a vigil at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Jack has donated his body to the University of South Dakota School of Medicine. Burial will be at a later date. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Jack was born on Feb. 8, 1930, in Dallas, S.D., the ninth of 13 children born to Albert and Lena Jansen. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served during the Korean War. After his tour in the service, he moved to Springfield, S.D., where he attended Southern State Teachers College. He began his teaching career at Springfield High School, and played an active role in the local VFW chapter.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}