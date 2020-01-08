John 'Jack' Jansen

Sioux City
John W. "Jack" Jansen, 89, of Sioux City, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, after a short illness.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Holy Cross Parish-Blessed Sacrament. Visitation with the family will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, with a rosary 5:30 p.m. and a vigil at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Jack has donated his body to the University of South Dakota School of Medicine. Burial will be at a later date. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Jack was born on Feb. 8, 1930, in Dallas, S.D., the ninth of 13 children born to Albert and Lena Jansen. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served during the Korean War. After his tour in the service, he moved to Springfield, S.D., where he attended Southern State Teachers College. He began his teaching career at Springfield High School, and played an active role in the local VFW chapter.
There he met and married a fellow teacher, Maxine Galer, and together they raised four children. He earned a master's degree from the University of South Dakota at Vermillion and served as principal of Wakonda, S.D., schools in the early 1960s. In 1966, Jack and his family moved to Sioux City, where he spent the next 28 years teaching science and math at Woodrow Wilson Middle School. Passionate about education, he loved working with young people and was devoted to hands-on learning. He loved guiding his students through science labs, as together, they sought to uncover mysteries and develop a lifelong curiosity about their world.
Jack retired from teaching in 1994, and focused on caring for his wife, Maxine, during her lengthy illness. After her death in 2002, Jack became a devoted volunteer with Hospice of Siouxland, earning Volunteer of the Year recognition for his efforts. In 2005, he began a new chapter and married Betty Spencer, enjoying an active life with Betty until her death in 2016.
Never one to sit still for very long, on his 75th birthday, Jack went skydiving for the first time – something he has always wanted to do. He always enjoyed being part of a community, whether it was working alongside his fellow teachers, lending a helping hand to neighbors and friends, developing his dancing skills at the Siouxland Senior Citizens Center, or volunteering with Hospice.
Jack is survived by four children, Doug and his wife, Emery, of Austin, Texas, Kathy Zellers and her husband, Kevin, of Bismarck, N.D., Terri Johnson her husband, Ron, of Burbank, Calif., and Les of Sioux City; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of Siouxland.