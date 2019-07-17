South Sioux City
John D. "Jay" Williams, 81, of South Sioux City, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, at a local care facility.
Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Becker-Hunt Funeral Home. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Jay Williams was born on May 13, 1938, in Howell, Mich. In September 1958, he enlisted in the United State Marine Corps, where he served for four years before being honorably discharged. On Nov. 3, 1978, he married Angela Mellon in Hubbard, Neb.
In his spare time, Jay enjoyed fishing, working on various gardening projects, and spending time with family.
Survivors include his children, Terra, DJ, Marne, Michelle, and Terence; his sister, Lynn; his grandchildren, Kristofer, Jared, Lea, Jacksyn, Emma, Karlii, Chelsea, Haley, and Drew; and many other family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Angela; and his parents.