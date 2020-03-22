John K. Cimino
Lone Jack, Mo., formerly South Sioux City
John K. Cimino, 71, of Lone Jack, formerly South Sioux City, entered into rest on March 20, 2020, in his home after battling cancer.
John will be in his final resting place at Missouri Veteran's Cemetery in Higginsville, Mo. A private interment service will be arranged along with a memorial for family and friends at a later time.
John was born on Feb. 3, 1949, to his parents, John and Sophie Cimino in Sioux City, Iowa. He was born a resident of South Sioux City, where he attended St. Michael's Catholic School and graduated from South Sioux City High School in 1967. John served in the U.S. Army where he was stationed in South Korea during the Vietnam War.
He spent years working in the meat processing industry, Gerkin Window Factory, Gateway Computers and Home Depot before his full retirement in 2017. John considered South Sioux City his home but over the recent years, he lived in Sioux City, Independence, Mo., and finally in Lone Jack, Mo.
John was united into marriage with Mary (Haahr) Cimino in South Sioux City, on Aug. 5, 1995. In a prior union, John and then wife, Vickie (Hansen) Krueger raised two sons and a daughter. In his spare time, John enjoyed fishing, hunting, drag racing, sharing stories and spending time with his family. John was the known joker as he shared humor and sarcasm to those around him.
John is survived by his wife, Mary of Lone Jack; two sons, Chad of South Sioux City, and Steve (Shawna) of Emerson, Neb.; a daughter, Susie (Cody) Albertson of South Sioux City; and a stepdaughter, Kristi (Jason) Mace of Lone Jack. John was a proud grandfather to his grandchildren, Dylan Cimino, Madison Albertson, Sophie Cimino, Neveah Cimino and Kaleb Mace. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Jo Dye of Seattle, Wash.; as well as many nieces and nephews and brothers and sisters-in-law.
John was not a stranger to those in his community of South Sioux City and was considered a friend or family member to many. John also loved and welcomed into his home many four-legged furry friends over his lifetime.
The family would like to publicly acknowledge Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at CenterPoint Medical Center. Gratitude goes to the staff at Kansas City Hospice & Palliative Care for their care and support during the past several months.