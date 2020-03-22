John K. Cimino

Lone Jack, Mo., formerly South Sioux City

John K. Cimino, 71, of Lone Jack, formerly South Sioux City, entered into rest on March 20, 2020, in his home after battling cancer.

John will be in his final resting place at Missouri Veteran's Cemetery in Higginsville, Mo. A private interment service will be arranged along with a memorial for family and friends at a later time.

John was born on Feb. 3, 1949, to his parents, John and Sophie Cimino in Sioux City, Iowa. He was born a resident of South Sioux City, where he attended St. Michael's Catholic School and graduated from South Sioux City High School in 1967. John served in the U.S. Army where he was stationed in South Korea during the Vietnam War.

He spent years working in the meat processing industry, Gerkin Window Factory, Gateway Computers and Home Depot before his full retirement in 2017. John considered South Sioux City his home but over the recent years, he lived in Sioux City, Independence, Mo., and finally in Lone Jack, Mo.