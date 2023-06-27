John Kennedy O'Brien

Sioux City

John Kennedy O'Brien, 60, of Sioux City passed away on Friday, June 23, 2023, at his home following a lengthy illness.

There will be a memorial service at 10:30 a.m. today at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Rev. Peter Nguyen will officiate. Visitation with the family present was from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday with a Vigil service at 7 p.m. on Monday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

John was born Sept. 14, 1962, in Roscrea, Ireland; he was the son Donald and Ruth (Mahon) O'Brien. John grew up in Sioux City and attended Blessed Sacrament Grade School and Bishop Heelan High School. John then served in the United States Marines.

John worked for various companies in the Sioux City area over the years.

He is survived by his brother and sisters Teresa A. O'Brien (Matt Blair), Brien P. O'Brien (Mary Hansen) of Sioux City, and Shiuvaun M. Hebert O'Brien (Johnathon Hebert) of Conway, Ark.; nieces Irelinn O'Brien, Amberle Rothrock, Aubrey Rothrock, Bridget Blair, and Annabelle Hebert; nephews Alex Rothrock, Dan O'Brien, Tim O'Brien, Kennedy O'Brien, and Ryan Blair.

John was preceded in death by his parents Donald and Ruth O'Brien; nephew Shawn Blair; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.